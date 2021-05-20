Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,565 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises about 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $188,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.