Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion
Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas' earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.