This Video Of Erie County Turtle Tumbling Down Hill Is Going Viral [WATCH]

If you are a boater in NYS, mandatory new regulations are on the rise. Folks with motor-powered boats will soon be mandated to take a certified boating safety course. All motorboat operators in NYS, regardless of age, will need a boating safety certificate by Jan. 1, 2025. That includes weekend island-hopper family boats, fishing boats, waterski boats, the once-a-year annual boat trippers and the rest. In the meantime, there is a distribution of age groups to meet mandatory safety certificate requirements (complete a boating safety course) as follows: For those born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 – you’ll need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2022; born on or after Jan. 1, 1983 – need a boating safety certificate starting in 2023; born on or after Jan. 1, 1978 – you’ll need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2024.