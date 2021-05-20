newsbreak-logo
This Video Of Erie County Turtle Tumbling Down Hill Is Going Viral [WATCH]

One of the best parts of living here in Western New York is all the nature that surrounds us. There are tons of hiking trails, parks, creeks, and bike paths to use each and every day. Sometimes when you are out and about you catch something on video that can...

Boston, NYwnynewsnow.com

Search For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Underway In Western New York

BOSTON – Police across the region are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Friday between 8 and 10 p.m. in the area of Boston Valley Elementary School in Erie County. The teen, police say, likely rode her blue mountain bike to an unknown location. The...
Erie County, NYwnypapers.com

Tennis action now under the lights at Chestnut Ridge Park

Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry partners with Chestnut Ridge Conservancy on tennis court lighting, upgrades. The tennis courts at Chestnut Ridge Park are enjoying life under the lights for the first time in decades as a partnership between the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy has resulted in total replacement of the courts’ lighting along with other amenities at the site.
Erie County, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Erie County to hold 3 more 'Shot and a Chaser' COVID vaccine clinics in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Need a beer to go with your first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine? There will be three locations offering just that soon. All three clinics are open to anyone 18 years old or older. At the "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics, anyone 21 years old or older who receives their first dose of the vaccine will get a free beer, while those who are under the legal drinking age will receive a non-alcoholic beverage.
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Scattershots: Perch contest, AWA qualifier, National Safe Boating Week and more

The first Lake Erie competition in New York waters that we have heard about is the spring perch contest, sponsored by the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY. This popular event is scheduled for May 22, but is open to club members only. You must sign up in person at the May 20 meeting of Southtowns Walleye, starting at 7:30 p.m. at its clubhouse at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Erie County Fair moves forward as scheduled Aug. 11-22

The Erie County Fair will go on as scheduled this summer, the fair announced Monday. The fair had been waiting for state guidance on what the requirements would be for holding fairs. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced today that fairs could be open to capacity with 6-feet social distancing. He also said that local health departments would issue permits for fairs, and state approval is needed for events with 5,000 or more people attending.
Orchard Park, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

New lights turned on at Chestnut Ridge Park tennis park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the first time in a long time, you can now play tennis at Chestnut Ridge Park under the lights. There are 15 new 50-watt LED light fixtures located at the upper four courts in the park, near Route 277, and 21 old lights were removed. An "lights on" ceremony with county leaders was held at the park Saturday night.
buffalorising.com

Riverside Park: Celebrate Garden for Wildlife Month by Planting a Free Tree and/or Seeds!

Earlier this month, Black Rock Riverside Alliance (BRRAlliance) celebrated a major victory for wildlife in Buffalo. Incredibly, the city itself has been officially designated as a National Wildlife Federation Community Wildlife Habitat (NWFCWH). The designation means that Buffalo is the 16th largest NWFCWH in the country. The accomplishment was originally predicted to take 3 years to complete, but thanks to the fortitude of the BRRAlliance the project wrapped up in 18 months, making it the largest NWFCWH in NY State.
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Photos: Franklin Gulf County Park

Franklin Gulf Park is formerly known as Larkin Woods. Part of the Erie County Parks system, it is a 631-acre undeveloped park that is primarily a wooded area with creeks, ravines, waterfalls and ledge outcroppings.
springvillejournal.com

Rod, Gun & Game: 2021 boating season begins, new regulations coming up

If you are a boater in NYS, mandatory new regulations are on the rise. Folks with motor-powered boats will soon be mandated to take a certified boating safety course. All motorboat operators in NYS, regardless of age, will need a boating safety certificate by Jan. 1, 2025. That includes weekend island-hopper family boats, fishing boats, waterski boats, the once-a-year annual boat trippers and the rest. In the meantime, there is a distribution of age groups to meet mandatory safety certificate requirements (complete a boating safety course) as follows: For those born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 – you’ll need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2022; born on or after Jan. 1, 1983 – need a boating safety certificate starting in 2023; born on or after Jan. 1, 1978 – you’ll need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2024.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Good Morning, Buffalo: How home visits aim to close gaps in neighborhood vaccine rates

To decrease disparity in vaccination levels, counties move from mass clinics to smaller sites. Despite the abundance of vaccine now available at pharmacies, mass vaccination clinics, hospitals and pop-up community clinics throughout the region, the gap between neighborhoods with high vaccination levels and those with low vaccination levels has been stubbornly difficult to close.
Erie County, NYarcadeherald.com

Wrestling: ECDOH defends position; parents bring up lawsuit

Developments occurred during the week involving the Erie County Department of Health, wrestling, and parents. The Erie County Department of Health defended its position on May 5 concerning delaying the wrestling season, which was pushed to the spring this season, and Erie County parents have filed a lawsuit to overturn the ruling.