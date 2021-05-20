ROSEBURG WOMAN CITED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY ACCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was cited following an accident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:40 a.m. a female driver was traveling south in the right lane on Southeast Pine as she approached the intersection with Southeast Lane. A second female driver was headed south in the left lane of Pine. The report said the first driver then appeared to have made a left turn from the right lane, turning into the path of the second vehicle.kqennewsradio.com