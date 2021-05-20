newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseburg, OR

ROSEBURG WOMAN CITED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY ACCIDENT

kqennewsradio.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roseburg woman was cited following an accident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:40 a.m. a female driver was traveling south in the right lane on Southeast Pine as she approached the intersection with Southeast Lane. A second female driver was headed south in the left lane of Pine. The report said the first driver then appeared to have made a left turn from the right lane, turning into the path of the second vehicle.

kqennewsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
Roseburg, OR
Traffic
Roseburg, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lane Change#Vehicles#Traffic Lights#Accident#Traffic Police#Police Report#Police Lights#Roseburg Police#Southeast Lane#Southeast Pine#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED RECKLESS DRIVING INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged reckless driving incident on Friday. A report from Roseburg Police said about 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the report of an SUV being driven recklessly near West Ballf Street and West Myrtle Avenue. 23-year old Anthony Mazzola was charged with recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and for a misdemeanor count of hit and run.
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITALS AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS

Two people were taken to hospitals after a vehicle rolled on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 8:15 p.m. the driver of an SUV was southbound on Interstate Five one mile south of Myrtle Creek when the vehicle left the right-hand shoulder of the road, rolled at least once, and came to rest about 30 feet off the shoulder next to the freeway.
Oregon Statenortheastoregonnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Accident

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in an accident on Highway 395. The Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at milepost 53 around 4:10 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky, 53, of Newcastle, Wash., was northbound when it...
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged DUII incident on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. officers observed 31-year old Richard Woodward commit traffic violations and attempted to pull him over on Northwest Stewart Parkway. The report said the man failed to stop for approximately a quarter of a mile before finally stopping on Northwest Valley View Drive.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Serious Injury Crash on Hwy 26 – Jefferson County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 9:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Hwy 395 – Umatilla County

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:10 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Hwy 395 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky (53) of Newcastle, WA., was northbound when it left the roadway and crashed.
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Linn County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5. As troopers were still responding to the area the Civic turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes. The Civic collided with a northbound semi-truck operated by Surjit Singh (38) of Live Oak, CA.
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED AT FELONY LEVEL

Roseburg Police jailed a man for driving while suspended at the felony level, on Saturday. An RPD report said at 7:00 p.m. an off-duty officer observed 56-year old Troy Davis sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at a business in the 1600 block of Northeast Stephens. The man drove from the parking lot and was pulled over. He was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody. Bail was set at $100,000.
Oregon Statekezi.com

Wrong-way driver dies on I-5 after hitting semi-truck

HARRISBURG, Ore. – A driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 died after crashing into a semi-truck on Sunday, Oregon State Police say. Police responded to the scene at milepost 208 at about 10:30 p.m. Investigators say multiple people complained about someone driving a Honda Civic recklessly on...
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MISSING ROSEBURG MAN

Search efforts for a missing Roseburg man are continuing. Sergeant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 69-year old Harry Burleigh was reported missing by his wife on Friday after he failed to return from a fishing trip in the Twin Lakes area. O’Dell said on Saturday a deputy located Burleigh’s vehicle at the Twin Lakes trailhead. Burleigh had filled out a form and left it at the trailhead indicating he was entering the Twin Lakes area on Thursday and intended to be out that evening.
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
Roseburg, ORnbc16.com

Maintenance work on Stewart Parkway Bridge starts May 18

ROSEBURG, Ore. — City contractors will begin preventative maintenance to the Stewart Parkway Bridge over the South Umpqua River on Tuesday, May 18. The project, which will replace 20-foot heavy concrete slabs that tie the roadway asphalt to the bridge, will cost $343,739.25 and is expected to be completed by Friday, June 18.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.