Roseburg, OR

POLICE OFFICER HURT, MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY RESISTING ARREST

kqennewsradio.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer was hurt and a Canyonville man was jailed following an incident in Roseburg on Wednesday afternoon. A report from Roseburg Police said at about 4:50 p.m. a vehicle was called in as being driven recklessly in the 600 block of Northeast Chestnut. The report said an officer located the vehicle and observed it being driven recklessly., The driver was contacted and initially agreed to field sobriety tests, but quickly changed his mind and tried to walk back to his car.

