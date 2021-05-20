CMA CGM Marco Polo Becomes Biggest Ship to Dock on U.S. East Coast

Engineering firm GTT said it has been chosen to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of 12 new liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled containerships for the CMA CGM group. The vessels have been ordered from Chinese shipyards Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. and Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., who will each build six vessels, able to carry 13,000 and 15,000 containers respectively. The order of the six 15,000 TEU vessels completes the order of five similar container vessels signed in June 2019 with Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co2.