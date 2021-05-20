CMA CGM Marco Polo Becomes Biggest Ship to Dock on U.S. East Coast
CMA CGM Marco Polo arrived at the Port of New York and New Jersey Thrursday, becoming the largest ship to ever call on the U.S. East Coast. At 396 meters long and 53 meters wide, the vessel is only about 150-feet shorter than the Empire State Building is tall. It has a capacity of 16,022 twenty-foot equivalent containers. Delivered in 2012, CMA CGM Marco Polo actually held the title as the largest containership in the world, overtaking Maersk’s E-Class which included Emma Maersk.gcaptain.com