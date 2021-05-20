newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Morgan Wallen Sings at Kid Rock's Bar for First Live Appearance Since Racial Slur Blew Up

By Chris Willman
seattlepi.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen made a surprise appearance Wednesday night to at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville, marking the first time he’s performed live in the three and a half months since the controversy over a racial slur caused him to be blackballed by media and drove him into seclusion. The embattled...

www.seattlepi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Rock Music#Racial Slur#Live Music#Tennessean#The Ryman Auditorium#Rolling Stone#Airplay#Variety#Nashville#Tour#Star#Whiskey Glasses#Picture#Television#Nominations#Cabin Fever#Seclusion#Kid Rock S Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

What Morgan Wallen Has Been up to in Wake of Billboard Awards Ban

Morgan Wallen's looking and acting a lot different these days following his racial slur scandal. The country music singer and fellow country music artist Ernest have been seen taking shots lately, but not shots of alcohol. Instead, a few wellness shots. The two have been seen partaking in various activities,...
MusicPosted by
B105

Morgan Wallen Excluded From 2021 Billboard Music Awards Broadcast

Morgan Wallen is a 2021 Billboard Music Awards finalist, but you won't see him during the NBC broadcast next month. The BBMAs have announced they won't be including him, which means he won't be on hand to perform, present or accept an award. The unusual statement came before any nominees,...
MusicPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Morgan Wallen Not Welcome at Billboard Music Awards ‘in Any Capacity’ After Racial Slur

Country star Morgan Wallen has been nominated for awards in several categories at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, but producers say he will not be welcome at the event “in any capacity” given his racist conduct. “Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values,” he will not be “performing, presenting” or “accepting” awards at the May 23 ceremony, producers said in a statement quoted by People magazine. The statement went on to call it “heartening and encouraging” that Wallen is “taking steps in his anti-racist journey.” The musician was forced to issue an apology after he was caught on video using a racial slur in February. His contract with his record label was subsequently suspended, and he was disqualified from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, among other things.
MusicEffingham Radio

Morgan Wallen’s Music Back On Pandora

Pandora lifted the ban on Morgan Wallen's music on Friday (May 14th). It was imposed in early February after Morgan uttered a racial slur which was caught on camera by his neighbor. Digitalmusicnews.com reports that most broadcast radio stations in the U.S. are still refusing to play Morgan's music, while...
MinoritiesPopculture

Morgan Wallen Disinvited From Upcoming Awards Show Due to Racial Controversy

Morgan Wallen will not be participating in any capacity in the upcoming Billboard Music Awards after using racial slurs recently. Despite his remarks, his album Dangerous: The Double Album spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and ten weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 after it was released in January. In a statement, Dick Clark productions announced that he will not be participating this year but that they will consider him for future events if he were to make the proper changes.
CelebritiesAmerican Songwriter

‘American Idol’: Chayce Beckham Covers Zac Brown Band & Chris Stapleton, Moves into Top 3 with His No.1 Single “23”

After promising contestant, Caleb Kennedy was disqualified after a racially insensitive video surfaced on social media, Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler, and Willie Spence fought for the Top 3 spots ahead of the American Idol finale. Each of these rising stars hosted three separate performances, beginning with a personal idol tribute.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

This Country Star Is Now Banned From the Billboard Music Awards

This country star is continuing to face the music. This week, the Billboard Music Awards banned Morgan Wallen from the 2021 awards show due to his use of a racist slur in a video that surfaced in February. Wallen is nominated for six awards at this year's ceremony—the nominations are determined simply by the music's place on the Billboard charts—but he will not be allowed to attend the show, perform, or accept any awards should he win.
MusicNewsday

Jason Aldean coming to Jones Beach in August

Country music is coming in hot to Long Island this summer. Leading the pack is Jason Aldean who headlines Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 7 with special guests HARDY and Lainey Wilson. This will be the third date on his "Back in the Saddle Tour" which he announced on stage Saturday night during his sold-out set at The Bonnaroo Farm from Manchester, TN.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Jason Aldean Reveals The One Song He Regrets Passing On

In 2012, “Drunk On You” was released to country radio and became a big hit for Luke Bryan. It was co-written by songwriting heavy-hitters Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, and Josh Kear and appeared on Bryan’s Tailgates & Tanlines album. But, the song could have had an entirely different story. In...