Zack Snyder has been incredibly busy in recent months. Not only were we all enamoured with the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but the director is also about to release Army of the Dead on Netflix on May 21. With all the action movies he's been involved with this year and his heavy involvement with nerd culture in general, we couldn't help but ask if he had any interest in working in games. And the answer is yes - Zack Snyder would love to work on a game.