Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)
Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com