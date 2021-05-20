newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Suisse Group#Business Communications#Technology Company#Bank Of Communications#Appleton Partners Inc#Miracle Mile Advisors Llc#Sec#Barclays#Argus#Peg#Holdings Channel Reports#Equity#Integrated Avionics#Institutional Investors#Electric Power Systems#Thermal Systems#Company Insiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,000 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. Inspire...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCW Group Inc. Sells 84,565 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,565 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises about 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $188,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $75.79 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,521 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $75,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.15% of KBR worth $137,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,802 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 872 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ieq Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$12.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TAC has been the subject of several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65,074 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $53,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ballast Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 4,267 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $148,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.