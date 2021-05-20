newsbreak-logo
Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

By Hayley Millar
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. VMware reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

