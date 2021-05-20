Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. The Macerich posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.