Is Hollywood Finally Over Method Acting?

Let me tell you about a little film I watched the other night: a 2009 flick lost to the annals of history called Love Happens. It stars Jennifer Aniston as an unlucky-in-love florist. Judy Greer reprises her lifetime role as the tough-love best friend, but this time she is also an erotic slam poet. (The best moment in this film is quite possibly the one in which Judy Greer is assisting an elderly woman at the flower shop and starts reciting a poem that ends on “battery-operated sex.”) There’s also Martin Sheen as a grieving father who has begrudgingly become the caretaker of his deceased daughter’s annoying parrot.