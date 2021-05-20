Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' Has Been Renewed for Season 2; Production Wraps on Season 1

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, Mythic Quest stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Jessie Ennis, Danny Pudi, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs. Snoop Dogg and Derek Waters are among the second season guests. The show follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. The company’s narcissistic and insecure creative director is Ian Grimm (McElhenney). Others on the team are executive producer and company co-founder David Brittlesbee (Hornsby); Jo (Ennis), David’s assistant; game testers Rachel (Burch) and Dana (Hakim); lead engineer Poppy Li (Nicdao); Brad Bakshi (Pudi), the head of monetization; and head writer C.W. Longbottom (Abraham). In a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office. Season two finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion.