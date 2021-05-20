newsbreak-logo
Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' Has Been Renewed for Season 2; Production Wraps on Season 1

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Amazon is confident about The Wheel of Time’s success, as the show has officially been renewed for a second season just as Season 1 wrapped production. By using the series' official Twitter account, Amazon let fans know they won’t lose any time in adapting Robert Jordan’s series of books, which could become the next great fantasy success on television.

