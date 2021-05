If trend continues, US authorities could see highest number since 2008. Mexicans are attempt­ing to cross illegally into the United States in numbers not seen for more than a decade. Some 147,000 Mexi­cans were detained by U.S. border agents in the first three months of the year, a figure equivalent to two-thirds of all ar­rests of Mexicans by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2020.