newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Sri Lanka OKs panel to run huge Chinese luxury development

By KRISHAN FRANCIS
New Haven Register
 9 hours ago

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Thursday passed a law installing a powerful economic commission to administer a huge Chinese luxury oceanside development after altering elements of the bill ruled unconstitutional by the country’s top court. The bill to create the Colombo Port City Economic Commission passed...

www.nhregister.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Government Of Sri Lanka#Economic Power#Chinese#Ap#Parliament#Supreme Court#Chec Port City Colombo#Sri Lankan Projects#Luxury#Colombo#Hambantota#Country#Residential Developments#Reclamation#Customs#Resort#Power Stations#Businesses Exemptions#Laws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
Related
EconomyJamestown Foundation

China’s Port Investments in Sri Lanka Reflect Competition with India in the Indian Ocean

Located at the crossroads of global shipping lanes, Sri Lanka has become a significant recipient of Chinese economic and military influence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). For its part, Sri Lanka has largely welcomed China as a major investor and strategic partner in the past decade. China surpassed India to become Sri Lanka’s largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2011 (Gateway House, December 1, 2016). Additionally, China is Sri Lanka’s second largest source of trade imports and arms sales after India (SIPRI, accessed April 27; WITS, accessed April 27). In return, Sri Lanka has been a critical partner in China’s expansive foreign policy and infrastructure-focused Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), although the relationship has been balanced by local tensions over Chinese influence. Sri Lanka has been held up as an example of China’s so-called “debt trap diplomacy” model for foreign investment, but this narrative is insufficient to fully describe the complex situation unfolding, as well as obscuring the Sri Lankan government’s own agency in balancing neighboring powers while simultaneously seeking investments for ambitious development goals (China Brief, January 5, 2019, April 13, 2020).
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sri Lanka begins administering China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

"Today we began administering the Sinopharm vaccine in the Panadura Health office for locals above the age of 30 years and below the age of 60 years," State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Sudharshani Fernandopulle said. The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka last...
Indiacitizensjournal.us

China’s Strange Endorsement of ‘Net Zero’

The Chinese path to supposed decarbonization starts with a lot more coal. You have to hand it to Xi Jinping. The Chinese “president for life” schmoozed United Nations royalty last September with his unexpected pledge that his country aims “to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality (Net Zero) before 2060.”
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

China's behaviour will strengethen Quad

Washington [US], May 9 (ANI): Several experts have opined that China's increasingly aggressive behaviour and US support during India's COVID-19 crisis will make the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) - a security alliance between India, the US, Japan and Australia - more robust. Terry Wu for The Epoch Times writes that...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

India to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs, three T20Is

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 10 (ANI): India will be touring Sri Lanka in July for a white-ball series comprising of three ODIs and three T20Is. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has proposed an itinerary to the BCCI and it sees both teams locking horns in three ODIs first and it is followed by the T20I matches, reported ESPNcricinfo.
WorldWNCY

Sri Lanka approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka on Saturday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Sri Lanka, as the island nation battles a third wave of the virus, while suffering a restricted supply of vaccines from neighboring India. Dr. Sudharshani Fernandopulle, the minister overseeing the fight against the epidemic, said...
Worldhospitalitynet.org

Market Perspective: Is Sri Lanka South Asia’s Hidden Tourism Gem?

"Undoubtedly the finest island of its size in the world" proclaimed Marco Polo upon visiting Sri Lanka in the 13th century. 'Pearl of the Indian Ocean'; 'Emerald Isle' – Sri Lanka has held many different names throughout its long and rich history. Home to eight stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites, this relatively small island packs a punch with its deep diversity of culture, natural beauty and ancient history. It is no wonder that the country has been growing in popularity as a tourist destination, recording up to 2.3 million tourists in 2018. However, the road to fame for Sri Lanka has not been an easy one – having been embattled by a civil war that lasted nearly 26 years (1983-2009). The lower middle-income country ranks high on numerous human development indicators yet still has considerable room for development as an international business and leisure destination. In an EHL webinar, EHL alumni Jerome Auvity, Director of Operations at Jetwing Hotels and Chalana Perera, a hotel real estate developer who recently returned to his native Sri Lanka where he's partnered with private investors to develop strategic tourism assets, discussed the peaks and troughs of the Sri Lankan hotel market, as well as how they view the outlook of the country's development.
Asiabeef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In Sri Lanka

Rice was the most produced food commodity in Sri Lanka in 2019 followed by rice milled equivalent and coconuts. Sri Lanka produced more than 4.5 million metric tons of rice in 2019. Sri Lanka produced more than 500K metric tons of 5 different food commodities in 2019. Sri Lanka, formerly...
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Qatar and Russia set to benefit from China’s robust LNG demand

Among major liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, Qatar, as well as Russia and African producers, look set to benefit from China’s rising demand for the fuel, according to FitchSolutions. China LNG demand continues to expand and suppliers in Qatar, Russia, and Africa, look set to benefit as China seeks to...
LifestyleMyNorthwest.com

The Latest: Sri Lanka banned travel throughout country

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s government has banned travel throughout the country for three days in an effort to contain rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. The ban is effective from Thursday night until Monday morning. It does not apply to people engaged in essential services such as health, food supply and power. Those going to the airport for air travel or seeking medical treatment will also be allowed on the roads.
Worldcrickettimes.com

Complete schedule for Sri Lanka vs India ODI and T20I series 2021

The Indian cricket team is set to travel to Sri Lanka in July for the limited-overs series. The Men in Blue will play three-match One-Day International (ODIs) leg and as many T20 Internationals (T20Is). However, it is expected that a second-string Indian side will appear in the Island nation, having the absence of senior players who will be in the United Kingdom (UK) for international duty.
WorldFrankfort Times

The Latest: Sri Lanka to get World Bank vaccine funding help

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The World Bank said it has signed an agreement with Sri Lanka to provide $80.5 million to help the island nation’s vaccination drive against COVID-19. The funding comes as Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of vaccines because of the current crisis in neighboring India, which had earlier promised to give the vaccines to Sri Lanka.
MarketsCoinDesk

Economic Uncertainty Drives Crypto Growth in Sri Lanka

A steady stream of newcomers like Bandara are joining the island’s veteran bitcoin investors. While many new investors are attracted by the promise of quick gains in an ongoing crypto bull market, others are shaken by the coronavirus pandemic’s economic devastation and are searching for a more promising store of value.
Societyglobalvoices.org

Burqa ban in Sri Lanka would undermine national security and human rights

This post by Savitri Hensman originally appeared in Groundviews, an award-winning citizen media website in Sri Lanka. An edited version is published here as part of a content-sharing agreement with Global Voices. On April 27, the Sri Lankan Cabinet approved a proposed ban on wearing burqas and other full-face coverings...
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Sri Lanka bans arrivals from India with immediate effect

India is getting locked out of the globe with alarming quickness, with countries blocking access to India given the second wave of the pandemic. Now, one more country joins the list. Sri Lanka bars all arrivals from India with immediate effect. Today, Sri Lanka announced that all arrivals from India...