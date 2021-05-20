WES CRAWFORD NAMED REGIONAL TEACHER OF THE YEAR
Sutherlin High School Teacher Wes Crawford has been named the Douglas Education Service District’s 2022 Regional Teacher of the Year. Sutherlin High School Principal Marty Gary said that Crawford is a deserving recipient. Gary said that Crawford, “….continuously goes the extra mile to help his students to be successful. He manages a wide-ranging curriculum as our agriculture teacher and puts in many extra hours to ensure that he is providing stimulating lessons for his students”. Gary said Crawford is known for assisting fellow teachers as well.kqennewsradio.com