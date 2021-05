A physician and medical center deny liability in a suit alleging a patient died after attending physical and occupational therapy while awaiting cardiac surgery. Plaintiff Shelby Gavellas, as special administrator of the estate of James Gavellas, filed her original complaint on Jan. 8 through attorney Keith Short of Keith Short & Associates PC in Alton. She later filed an amended complaint on April 6 against OSF Healthcare St. Anthony’s Health Center, Dr. Behfar Dianati, CEP America-Illinois Hospitalists LLP, Dr. Bijoy Hedge, and Bravo Care of Alton Inc., also known as Rosewood Care Center. The plaintiff’s original complaint previously listed Granite City Physicians Group as a defendant, which she voluntarily dismissed without prejudice on March 18.