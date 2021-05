Should you get a COVID-19 vaccination for your child?. New Jersey has begun vaccinating children as young as 12 against COVID-19. Here's what you need to know. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be given to adolescents. In a unanimous vote, regulators said the vaccine was safe and effective in children between the ages of 12-15. It is the same two-shot regimen approved for adults.