NH senate kills landfill buffer zone around state parks

As a decade-long resident of lower Fairfield County and a small-business owner at Public Works Partners, I know firsthand the rich variety of experiences our communities and cities offer, from the natural beauty of our shoreline to the vibrancy of our downtowns. However, the small businesses that give our downtowns and commercial districts their character have struggled for years to attract enough customers to just pay their rent. Retail stores and restaurants have suffered even more due to the pandemic. These businesses deserve our support — and one of the best ways we can do this is to ensure they have a sufficient and consistent customer base for years to come.