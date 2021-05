Leading Fast-Casual Concept to Expand in New and Existing Markets with Deals Resulting in 29 New Restaurants. The 29 restaurants will be developed by four different franchise groups across Southern California, Central Florida, Texas, and Ohio. FFC will be developing seven restaurants in Central Florida, strengthening the brand's newly established presence in the state following last year's 50 unit signing which covered Florida's West Coast territory. DJ Steakburgers will be developing three additional restaurants in Northern Ohio, building upon their existing commitments across Central and Southern OH. HCI Hospitality has signed to develop seven locations in Texas, joining a number of successful other locations across the state. Salim Development Group will be responsible for 12 new locations across Southern California, which will be opening over the next 10 years. Together, these deals encompass multiple prime growth markets for the brand as it continues to grow nationwide and enter new states.