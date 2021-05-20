newsbreak-logo
Angel City FC selects Eniola Aluko as sporting director

By Damian Calhoun
Daily Breeze
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAngel City FC announced the hiring of former English soccer star Eniola Aluko as the club’s first sporting director. Aluko made 102 appearances for the England national team and played in three World Cups and two European Championships. The former Chelsea and Juventus forward was most recently the sporting director of Aston Villa.

