Angel City FC selects Eniola Aluko as sporting director

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. It’s time for the first Los Angeles Derby of the season, when the LA Galaxy will play host to Los Angeles FC on Saturday. The LA Galaxy made a really great start in the new season, winning their first two matches by 3-2 and 2-3 against Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls respectively. However, they met a really bad loss in their away match against the Seattle Sounders last week, where they fell by 3-0. The Sounders scored two early goals in that match and contained Chicharito perfectly (he had scored a whopping 5 goals in the first two matches). The LA Galaxy are coming off a terrible season in which they didn’t even make the playoffs. They had a 4-6-2 record at home, where they scored 16 goals and conceded 23 in the process. 7 of their 12 home matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with an average of 3.3 goals per home match.