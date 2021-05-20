Asian Americans Worried About Lost Income In The Wake Of COVID-19

Radnor, Pa. – According to Lincoln Financial Group’s Monthly Consumer Sentiment Tracker, Asian Americans (37%) are most worried about lost income from layoffs and reduced employment hours as a result of COVID-19—a fear that is not unfounded in a population hit especially hard by the economic crisis. A McKinsey & Co. analysis reported the unemployment rate among Asian Americans jumped more than 450% between February and June 2020, outpacing the rate of other ethnic groups. Almost a quarter of employed Asian Americans work in sectors hit hard by the pandemic like hospitality and leisure, retail or industries like personal care, according to a July 2020 UCLA report that also noted 28% of Asian American small businesses closed between February and April 2020.