Adding resistance bands to your workouts can help you build muscle, without having to invest in big, clunky equipment — but just like you'd wipe down the machines or free weights at the gym (right?), your resistance bands also need to be cleaned from time to time to keep bacteria from building up. POPSUGAR spoke with Krystal Goodman, an NCSF-certified personal trainer and coach at Orangetheory Fitness, for some best practices on caring for resistance bands. First, know that the steps you should take to clean them vary slightly depending on whether your bands are made with fabric or latex.