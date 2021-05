A week after Joe Biden was elected, Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge lamented that prominent black officials were relegated to less than stellar outposts of the government. “As this country becomes more and more diverse, we’re going to have to stop looking at only certain agencies as those that people like me fit in. You know, it’s always ‘we want to put the Black person in labor or HUD,'” Fudge told Politico in November.