Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has again teamed up with Unilever U.S. as a technology partner to leverage data and deliver insights for Unilever's second annual Day of Service, a service effort spanning the company's employees including factories, plus over 170 corporate partners. As part of Unilever's Every Day U Does Good campaign that continues to provide pandemic relief, the maker of brands like Dove and Hellmann's is focusing volunteer and donation efforts for the Day of Service through organizations that deliver everyday products and food like Feeding America, support youth and families including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, support women-founded businesses through Luminary, and promote vaccine education with the Ad Council.