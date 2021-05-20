Ticket To Work - Q&A With Kilolo Kijakazi

Holding out hope for a fourth stimulus payment? It's not on the table yet, but the new stimulus bill would still put more money in your pocket. Here's how. Last week, the IRS rolled out another batch of stimulus checks to Americans who qualify for the $1,400 direct payment. This batch, which included nearly 1 million more checks, was the ninth to be sent out by the federal agency since President Joe Biden's third stimulus package was passed in March. In total, more than 165 million Americans have now received their payments, bringing the total amount of payments to about $388 billion for this round of checks.