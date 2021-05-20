newsbreak-logo
Career Development & Advice

Ticket To Work - Q&A With Kilolo Kijakazi

By Paula Morgan
Forbes
Forbes
 9 hours ago
For more than 20 years, the Social Security Administration’s Ticket to Work (TTW) program has been providing return to work assistance, career development opportunities and support for individuals receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). For many of these individuals and their potential employers, the pandemic has added new obstacles for those with disabilities who want to attempt going back to work, particularly for minorities and lower-income populations.

