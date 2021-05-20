If a Tropical Vacation Were a Shirt, It Would Be Demi Lovato's Effortlessly Cool Button-Up
Demi Lovato wears their heart all over their shirt. On two recent occasions, the famously candid singer wore a printed vacation shirt with a pierced heart printed across the front. The short-sleeved, button-up shirt is from the LA-inspired brand Palm Angels, started by Moncler alum Francesco Ragazzi. Demi wore the shirt in the cover photo for their new podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, and while recording their debut episode on gender identity with Alok Vaid-Menon. It was during that episode that Demi announced they identify as nonbinary.www.popsugar.com