The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation remains open to further revising guidance on use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine if and when necessary, a senior member has said, following the announcement that people under 40 should be offered an alternative to the jab.Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the JCVI, said the group “may steer in a different direction” if the UK was to experience a future surge in cases and suffer a slowdown in dose supplies. Both scenarios - although unlikely, according to experts and government sources - could elevate the risk of catching and developing Covid-19. At this...