A portion of a rocket from China that’s traveling 18,000 miles per hour may possibly fall back to earth this weekend, with nobody knowing exactly where it will land. The debris is a 100-foot-long piece from a Chinese Long March 5B, according to the U.S. Space Command, which the Associated Press reports brought the main module of China’s first permanent space station into orbit. And now, even the Pentagon is tracking the rocket’s eventual whereabouts, a Defense Department spokesman said Wednesday.