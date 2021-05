Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is reportedly under investigation for allegedly allowing illegal trades on the platform.The platform, and the cryptocurrency industry, has operated without much government oversight, with Binance itself incorporated in the Cayman Islands with an office in Singapore, but has no corporate headquarters.Officials from the US Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service have apparently sought information from individuals with insight into Binance’s business, Bloomberg reports.More funds tied to criminal activity use Binance than any other crypto exchange, according to blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. In 2019, that reportedly accounts for $756 million of $2.8 billion worth of criminal...