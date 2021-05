There have been so many races in the past where the Tesla Model 3 has obliterated supercars on a drag strip. But, how does it fare against the refreshed Model 3? The folks at Carwow brought the old and the new Model 3s on a drag strip to see if the new one is any better than the model it replaces. They have the same power specs and almost weigh the same, too. So, is there anything that can make the new Model 3 quicker and better?