Clubhouse might feel like an exclusive... well, club, but you may discover it isn’t for you once you finally get to try it out yourself. Whether you find one of the numerous Clubhouse ripoffs competitors more appealing, you just don’t like the open audio conversation format, you find the app’s constant access to your phone’s contacts and its inconsistent privacy policy a bit sketchy, or you could do with a bit less unmoderated anti-Semitism, there are plenty of valid reasons to stop using Clubhouse.