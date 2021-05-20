newsbreak-logo
Amazon anthology series 'Solos' studies the desperation of loneliness

Helen Mirren is in a spaceship, remembering a long-lost love. Uzo Aduba locks herself away from the outside world. Anne Hathaway tries to solve time travel. Each of the seven episodes of “Solos,” David Weil’s anthology series premiering Friday on Amazon Prime, tells a different story, filmed mostly as monologues, that share a simple truth: Everyone is alone.

