Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Could Be the First Wear OS Watch With a Really Good Processor

By Victoria Song
Gizmodo
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Google announced it was partnering with Samsung to create a unified Wear OS-Tizen platform. It’s a bold move that could up-end the smartwatch landscape, and the next Samsung watches may be the first to offer the new Wear-Tizen mash-up experience. There’s been a steady stream of rumors...

gizmodo.com
