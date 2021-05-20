Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Could Be the First Wear OS Watch With a Really Good Processor

As we head into the weekend, there are tons of great deals up for grabs, including on new and upcoming games. Resident Evil Village just launched today, and you can already get a discount on Steam codes at Green Man Gaming. If you're looking forward to Biomutant's release later this month, you can snag an Xbox digital code for $10 off at Newegg. Amazon has some great deals of its own, including massive discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the The Skyrim Library. The retailer is also hosting a separate book promotion that nets you 50% off one book when you buy another book at full price. There are tons of game deals available, too, with New Pokemon Snap, Super Mario Odyssey, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses all discounted to great prices. PlayStation and Xbox users can save big on Immortals Fenyx Rising and It Takes Two. Also, Amazon is still hosting a device sale for Mother's Day with discounts on the Fire Stick 4K and an Echo Dot bundle. We've rounded up the best deals available on Tuesday; make sure to come back tomorrow to check out Thursday's deals.