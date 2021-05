Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Last week, President Biden at last made good on a commitment to raise the refugee ceiling to 62,500 newcomers. Biden had signaled this plan in February, only to devastate refugee advocates last month by signing a ceiling of 15,000 for the remainder of 2021, throwing the plans and lives of thousands of people anticipating a home in the U.S. into disarray.