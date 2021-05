Join us for two options for Mother's Day weekend steam train rides:. 1. Departing North Bend Depot (Snoqualmie Valley Railroad): Treat Mom to a steam train ride through the scenic upper Snoqualmie Valley this Mother's Day weekend! Begin your 2-hour, round trip experience in North Bend when you climb aboard historic passenger cars and journey west to the Snoqualmie Depot. After a brief stop to pick up passengers, continue traveling west to the top of Snoqualmie Falls, pausing at the crest for a view of the lower river valley. Return east to the Railway History Center (RHC) for a 30-minute stopover to visit the Train Shed Exhibit Hall. Then hop back aboard and return to the North Bend Depot. Tickets must be purchased online, in advance of your train ride.