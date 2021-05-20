Pachuca and Cruz Azul fail to live up to expectation after scoreless first leg

Pachuca and Cruz Azul battled out to a scoreless tie in the first leg of the semifinals in the Liguilla. Both teams came from very entertaining performances in the Quarterinal stage and thus disappointed fans with a game that was very even but also very cautious and with few chances for both sides. The teams will face each other on Saturday with Pachuca having to score and although they have the advantage of not conceding an away goal, they know another scoreless tie will have them eliminated.