Today on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony reacts to last night’s Sixers blowout win over the Houston Rockets. He believes that Joel Embiid is the no doubt MVP and wants the city to appreciate the greatness we are witnessing. Anthony doesn’t understand why Embiid is getting no love from the national media when it comes to the MVP conversation (0:00-44:21). Cuz and Choonis bring you today’s Morning Thoughts, which includes Anthony’s kids not watching games with him and Andrew struggling the morning after Cinco de Mayo. The guys then debate whether or not it’s a violation to buy your kids another team’s jersey (44:21-1:28:05). Cuz and Choonis discuss where the Flyers go from here after this dreadful season. Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation Marjorie Harris joins the show to discuss how you can score Allen Iverson and Julius Erving autographed sneakers (1:28:05-2:10:39). The guys then dive a bit deeper in the discussion of buying your kid a non Philly jersey. Anthony takes a few phone calls to finish out the show (2:10:39-2:54:09).