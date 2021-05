The upcoming original series The White Lotus for HBO has announced that it will premiere on July 11 for the premium cable network, according to a Warner Media and HBO press release. Created by Mike White (School of Rock, Enlightened), The White Lotus is set to be a limited series consisting of six episodes and will air on the network at 10 PM EST on Sunday, July 11. White will serve as a writer for the series in addition to being the director for an undetermined number of the limited series’ run. The series will be executive produced by White in addition to Nick Hall (Looking), David Bernad (The Mule), and Mark Kamine (Ted, American Hustle).