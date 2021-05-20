newsbreak-logo
Morgan Wallen Sings at Kid Rock's Bar for First Live Appearance Since Racial Slur Blew Up

By Chris Willman
New Haven Register
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen made a surprise appearance Wednesday night to at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville, marking the first time he’s performed live in the three and a half months since the controversy over a racial slur caused him to be blackballed by media and drove him into seclusion. The embattled...

