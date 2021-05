The recent fall in Bitcoin prices has again given a platform for sceptics to doubt the long-term viability of the cryptocurrency. No doubt, asking about the long-term sustainability of Bitcoin in the wake of constant up and down is a legitimate question as continuous turbulence and tumultuous price characteristic of Bitcoin (and to some extent, other cryptocurrencies too) is again on display. According to the latest figures, Bitcoin is at around $43k, an almost 30% drop in its price from its all-time high value of $60k as recorded in February and April this year. This is a serious drop and large enough to give fodder to doubters.