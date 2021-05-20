newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Canada Is Seeking To Expand Access To Psilocybin, But Legalization Appears To Be Farther Down The Line

By Natan Ponieman
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Canada, long regarded a pioneer in drug policy reform, is now trying to move the needle on patient access to psilocybin, the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms.”. The country’s history with early cannabis legalization has placed it at the center of attention in the psychedelics scene, as patients, advocates and healthcare professionals seek to expand access to psychedelics-assisted therapy.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Hajdu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Cannabis#Cannabis Products#Healthcare Reform#Health Reform#Canadians#Health Canada#Sap#Mdma#Psilocybin Treatment#Psilocybin Facilitators#Potential Access#Drug Policy Reform#Restricted Drugs#Support Patients#Advocates#Canadian Patients#Patient Access#Adult Use Cannabis#Experimental Products#Practitioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
Related
Pharmaceuticalsseattlepi.com

Not all CBD is created equal: Four dangers of unregulated products

(BPT) - As COVID-19 continues to impact our physical and mental well-being, more and more cannabidiol (CBD) products are cropping up in stores, online and in dispensaries, touting health benefits to treat a variety of conditions, from anxiety and pain management, to sleep disorders and depression. The problem is that many of these products may not actually provide the benefits their labels promise or contain the ingredients their labels claim, which can pose serious health risks. So how do you know which products to trust? Without consistent regulation or oversight, it is impossible for consumers to know.
PharmaceuticalsJacksonville Journal Courier

Impairment testing lags behind state cannabis legalization

ALBANY — New York’s legalization of cannabis for recreational use this spring moved state rules regulating the drug a step closer to those for alcohol, putting pressure on testing companies and innovators in the field to accurately measure impairment. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) allows many workers to...
Carlsbad, CABusiness Insider

Anchor Audio Expands Presence In Canada

Anchor Audio appointments Canadian firm, DataVisual Marketing as an official Anchor Audio distributor and representative. CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Anchor Audio leading manufacturer of portable PA systems for education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, has strengthened support of its rapidly growing Canadian presence with the appointment of DataVisual Marketing as distributor and representative. Alex Jacobs, CEO, made the announcement from company headquarters in Carlsbad, CA, noting that DataVisual will be responsible for marketing the entire Anchor product line.
WorldMic

To legalize weed successfully, we need to draw inspiration from Canada

The inherent contradictions of American cannabis laws seem to appear in the news almost every week. At the state level, for example, Virginia recently became the latest jurisdiction to allow adult cannabis use, effective this July 1. But just days later, a court upheld United States federal tax laws that treat state-licensed cannabis businesses as illegal drug traffickers.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Canada province seeks to fortify French language in decline

Canada's Quebec province on Thursday unveiled sweeping legislation aimed at curbing the decline of the French language in the former French colony, particularly in Montreal where businesses are using English more and more. "The French language is in decline across parts of our society," Simon Jolin-Barrette, Quebec minister responsible for the French language, said at the bill's unveiling.
U.S. Politicsganjapreneur.com

Feds Announce New Standard THC Dose for Cannabis Research

The National Institute on Drug Abuse announced last week it had set the standardized THC dose for cannabis research at five milligrams. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) announced on Friday it was setting the new standard THC dose for cannabis research at five milligrams, Marijuana Moment reports. The requirement took effect immediately.
Trafficdailyhive.com

Megabus expands service in Ontario after Greyhound Canada shuts down

Megabus is picking up where Greyhound left off. Megabus announced on May 14 that it would be adding a brand-new stop in Ottawa, offering travel between Canada’s capital and Toronto, Scarborough, and Kingston. The stop will be located at St-Laurent Station, just east of Ottawa’s downtown core. The blue double...
Pharmaceuticalsdallassun.com

Adults over 50 should be screened for cannabis use

Washington [US], May 1 (ANI): A recent research revealed that older people who use cannabis to relieve or treat health problems are failing to discuss their substance use with doctors. Published in The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, the study which was conducted on more than 17,000 people...
Public Healthbarrie360.com

Ontario expands access to workplace rapid testing

The Ford government announced on Wednesday it has launched a new rapid testing portal to make it easier for essential businesses to access free rapid testing for their employees. “To help stem the tide of the third wave and prevent workplace outbreaks, we launched the new rapid testing portal. We’re...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Forbes

Free Marijuana For Covid-19 Vaccines Proves To Be A Popular Perk

With nearly one-third of U.S. adults now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the most recent data from the CDC, and the number of daily doses being given now headed down, many health officials across the country have turned their attention to those hesitant to get the shot. Some mass vaccination clinics have begun to close, and smaller sites at some unusual locations including strip clubs and crawfish festivals are popping up to take their place.
PharmaceuticalsMedPage Today

Time to Screen for Older Patients' Cannabis Use?

Cannabis use more than doubled over the past decade among Americans 50 and over, with nearly one in 10 now reporting usage over the past year, an analysis of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) found. Of the 8.9% who reported using cannabis in the past year;...
HealthLiberal First

Vaccine access expanding to adolescents

In continuing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, announcements have recently been made regarding the vaccine. Wednesday, it was announced the Pfizer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine would be authorized to be distributed in adolescents 12 through 15 years old. “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA)...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

What the United States can learn from Canada’s cannabis clarity | Opinion

The inherent contradictions of American cannabis laws seem to appear in the news almost every week. At the state level, for example, Virginia recently became the latest jurisdiction to allow adult cannabis use, effective this July 1. But just days later, a court upheld United States federal tax laws that treat state-licensed cannabis businesses as illegal drug traffickers.
RecipesNarcity

This Toronto-Based Company Is Helping Canadians Navigate The World Of Cannabis

These days, more and more people are looking to support local businesses that are struggling to keep their doors open, and one online service shares the same mission. LeafyThings is an online platform that supports over 1,600 cannabis companies all over Canada. In fact, the Toronto-based company is the biggest platform for cannabis consumers in the country.
Portland, ORthelundreport.org

Bill Offers Expanded Access To HIV Drugs

Pharmacists would get reimbursed from insurers for prescribing and administering HIV prevention drugs under a bill in the Oregon Legislature. House Bill 2958 aims to boost access to the life-saving drugs for people who don’t have access to a primary care doctor. The bill would allow pharmacists to prescribe and administer the drugs and get reimbursed from insurers. Usually, only physicians prescribe the drugs.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Shore News Network

How recreational is the cannabis market

A question often presented is, “how recreational is the medial Marijuana market?” To address this question, it is important to understand that Marijuana impacts each person in ways unique individually. Evidence of such is expressed in the reviews section of Marijuana dispensaries, ranging from terrible product resulting from myriad reasons, to the other side of the spectrum with customers who praise the product and elaborate with details of extravagent road trips to reach the quality that most effeciently serves the medical needs of our community.
Healthcannabisnewsworld.com

Patients who use medicinal cannabis to be assessed for changes in quality-of-life outcomes

A wide-ranging longitudinal study involving thousands of medical cannabis patients in Australia is trying to get a fix on many related issues, ranging from anxiety to health costs. University of Sydney researchers have launched The QUality of life Evaluation STudy (The QUEST Initiative), which is set to close in March 2022. The study is being touted as one of the largest in the world to examine the quality of life (QoL) outcomes for patients who use medicinal cannabis, the university announced this week. By this June, researchers aim to recruit a minimum of 2,100 such patients, the number needed to achieve statistical relevance, with the potential existing to extend the study internationally. The study is open to patients with a broad range of chronic conditions and diseases, including chronic pain, cancer pain, neuropathic pain, insomnia, anxiety, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy, the university reports. Canadian study finds almost half of medical cannabis users with chronic pain stopped using opioids Canada is opening up to magic mushroom therapy to improve the quality of life of the seriously ill After living with chronic pain for years, a disabled and retired army corporal turned his life around using cannabis Specifically, the idea is to assess changes in patient conditions and symptoms using self-reported QoL outcomes, with issues such as patient mobility, functionality, pain or discomfort, anxiety and depression, medication requirements and ongoing health costs being collected and analyzed. Study aims are two-fold: track changes in patient-reported outcomes (PRO) over one year, and compare differences in PROs between patients who access medical cannabis for different health conditions. “What makes our study unique is the comprehensive suite of PROs being assessed in patients prescribed medicinal cannabis,” says Claudia Rutherford, the study’s lead author and an associate professor at the university, adding that QoL studies are limited.…