Canada Is Seeking To Expand Access To Psilocybin, But Legalization Appears To Be Farther Down The Line

A wide-ranging longitudinal study involving thousands of medical cannabis patients in Australia is trying to get a fix on many related issues, ranging from anxiety to health costs. University of Sydney researchers have launched The QUality of life Evaluation STudy (The QUEST Initiative), which is set to close in March 2022. The study is being touted as one of the largest in the world to examine the quality of life (QoL) outcomes for patients who use medicinal cannabis, the university announced this week. By this June, researchers aim to recruit a minimum of 2,100 such patients, the number needed to achieve statistical relevance, with the potential existing to extend the study internationally. The study is open to patients with a broad range of chronic conditions and diseases, including chronic pain, cancer pain, neuropathic pain, insomnia, anxiety, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy, the university reports. Canadian study finds almost half of medical cannabis users with chronic pain stopped using opioids Canada is opening up to magic mushroom therapy to improve the quality of life of the seriously ill After living with chronic pain for years, a disabled and retired army corporal turned his life around using cannabis Specifically, the idea is to assess changes in patient conditions and symptoms using self-reported QoL outcomes, with issues such as patient mobility, functionality, pain or discomfort, anxiety and depression, medication requirements and ongoing health costs being collected and analyzed. Study aims are two-fold: track changes in patient-reported outcomes (PRO) over one year, and compare differences in PROs between patients who access medical cannabis for different health conditions. “What makes our study unique is the comprehensive suite of PROs being assessed in patients prescribed medicinal cannabis,” says Claudia Rutherford, the study’s lead author and an associate professor at the university, adding that QoL studies are limited.…