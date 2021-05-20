newsbreak-logo
2 Reporters Detained During Protest Over Andrew Brown Jr.'s Death

By WFAE
WFAE
WFAE
 8 hours ago
Police have arrested several people during protests in Elizabeth City, including two journalists who were covering the demonstration the day after a district attorney cleared sheriff’s deputies in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. The two journalists who were arrested Wednesday night work for the USA Today Network, according...

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Elizabeth City Councilman Says White Deputy Peed on His Funeral Home as Retaliation

A local politician in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, posted security camera footage to his Facebook page that he says shows a white deputy sheriff, in uniform, urinating on his property, according to a report in The News & Observer. Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, believes the officer—who Adkins says used the outside of his funeral home as a toilet on both Friday and Saturday nights—was getting even for him speaking out against the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month. “Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home… I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up. On top of it being a crime.” Adkins told the paper that he contacted Sheriff Tommy Wooten to report the incidents, but his call went straight to voicemail.
Elizabeth City, NCcrossroadstoday.com

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of Black man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he’s ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff’s deputies. In a written statement, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced a news conference for Tuesday morning to talk about what...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Winston-salem, NCRegister Citizen

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Sex CrimesPosted by
AFP

Wrongfully convicted US brothers to receive $84 mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. McCollum and Brown pursued a federal civil rights case and a jury on Friday awarded them a total of $84 million in compensatory damages, punitive damages and interest.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Elizabeth City, NChotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Brown Jr.'s Family Attorney Says Body Cam Footage Dispels D.A.'s Claims

On April 21, a 42-year-old Black man named Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot in the head by North Carolina police as they were allegedly carrying out a warrant for Brown's arrest. In the weeks following the tragedy, residents of Elizabeth City, North Carolina have taken to the streets to protest the police shooting, especially after the Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble has claimed that Brown Jr. was threatening the officers involved with his car prior to the shooting.
Pasquotank County, NCDaily Advance

DA Womble should step aside in Brown case

We appreciate District Attorney Andrew Womble’s declaration several times now that he’s “ready, willing and able” to do his job seeking justice in Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies. But like others, we think Womble’s close relationship with local law enforcement poses a conflict of interest and...