Cinco de Mayo! We always find something to celebrate here on the PCPer tech extravaganza podcast. On the show this week are Intel rumors we really can’t talk about, with some big.LITTLE news too, Windows store still sells games it seems, some RETRO talk, RTX does seem to add some features to certain games now, DRM is terrible – even on a dishwasher, and the QUEST for privacy. Oh, AMD is also telling Asrock no more Zen 3 for X370 boards, and the Core i7 vs everything else.