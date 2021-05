Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most highly-anticipated titles on PlayStation 5, and fans will be happy to know that the game is still slated to release sometime this year. A new article from Wired discusses the PS5 six months into its lifespan, and some of the things console owners have to look forward to this year. The article includes a quote from developer Guerilla Games about the game's use of haptic feedback. In the sentence prior, the article confirms that the game will release in 2021, which will likely be the most exciting part of the story for fans of the first Horizon title!