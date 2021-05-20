newsbreak-logo
House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday narrowly approved $1.9 billion to fortify the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to try to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force following the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history. The...

Related
Congress & Courtsaudacy.com

House to vote soon on bills to protect Capitol after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote next week on legislation aimed at preventing more attacks on the U.S. Capitol, seeking to establish a 9/11-style commission to study what went wrong on Jan. 6 while allocating $1.9 billion to address the security problems revealed by the insurrection. The...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

$1.9B Capitol security supplemental headed to House floor next week

House Democrats released a $1.9 billion emergency spending measure Friday that would pay for bills stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection and enhance Capitol Hill security in the coming months. The supplemental appropriations bill, expected on the House floor next week, might not have the Republican backing it needs to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Presidential Electioninvesting.com

U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans clash over election law changes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A battle over U.S. political campaigns and elections erupted in the Senate on Tuesday as Democrats tried to advance a sweeping bill they argued would expand access to voting, even as Republican-controlled states rushed to impose new restrictions. The Senate Rules and Administration Committee braced for a day-long...
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
Presidential Electionnewsandguts.com

Quote Of The Day: Lindsey Graham

This is long overdue. Nearly six months after Joe Biden won the presidential election, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says he accepts the results. The Republican made the remarks while talking to reporters in his home state Monday. “I accept the results of the election. ….2020 is over for me,...