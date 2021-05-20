‘The Office’: 1 Cringeworthy Jim and Pam Moment Is Based on a Real-Life Experience
Throughout the nine seasons and 201 episodes of The Office, there is certainly no shortage of awkward moments. One needs only watch "Scott's Tots" to experience back-to-back cringe-inducing moments that are nearly unbearable. The writers of the hit NBC comedy certainly didn't have a problem dreaming up some uncomfortable situations for the colorful characters to experience. However, there were times when inspiration for the show was taken from real life. In fact, one of the most cringeworthy Jim and Pam scenes was based on one of the writers' personal experiences.