‘The Office’: 1 Cringeworthy Jim and Pam Moment Is Based on a Real-Life Experience

When Haley Harris signed up to marry a stranger on Married at First Sight, she was hoping to find a life partner. Although she was very optimistic when she met her husband, Jacob Harder, it didn’t take long for it to become obvious that they weren’t a good match. Throughout the season, the couple repeatedly tried to make it work, but they struggled to get on the same page. At the end of the season, the couple decided to go their separate ways. Even the experts agreed that was probably the best choice for the two. Now, Haley is back on the market and she isn’t giving up on eventually finding true love. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Haley Harris.