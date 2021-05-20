Ride Review: Royal Enfield’s Mellow Meteor 350 Brings The Zen Back To Motorcycle Riding
I chuckled a little bit when Royal Enfield asked if I wanted to review their latest offering, the new-from-the-wheels-up Meteor 350, a 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled sorta-cruiser. Six foot-one, 230-plus me? On a 350? Surely you jest! They assured me they were not. I also thought back to how much fun I’ve had on other “small” bikes I’ve owned through the years, and reconsidered the Meteor, especially in light of how their new Interceptor/INT650 twin exceeded all my expectations last year. Might the Meteor also harbor some surprises? And it wasn’t like I’ve never owned “smallish” motorcycles. Far from it.www.forbes.com