After the disappointing loss against Granada, Barcelona had to beat Valencia at Mestalla. The Catalans were without Ronald Koeman and had a decent first half. Alfred Schreuder’s men played the same way they would under Koeman. The ball circulation was beautiful at times, but the end product was missing. Pedri, Ronald Araujo, and Jordi Alba all missed chances to put Barça in front as Valencia kept defending with ten men.