Virgil, KS

Boil water advisory ends for Virgil residents Featured

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA boil water advisory for residents in northeast Greenwood County is now over. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded an advisory for the town of Virgil. The advisory began May 7 as part of what KDHE calls a multi-system advisory that originated in Yates Center. It was...

www.kvoe.com
The Manhattan Mercury

KDHE: Kansas records 368 cases statewide

Kansas on Monday added 368 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 312,073 cases, 10,510 hospitalizations and 5,040 deaths. Geary County confirmed three new cases since Friday for a total of 3,422...
Kansas StateKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.
Butler County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Butler County in south central Kansas Northwestern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Butler and northwestern Greenwood Counties, including the following locations... Cassoday, Rosalia, El Dorado Airport, El Dorado Lake and El Dorado State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 87 and 96. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Greenwood County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northwestern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1230 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Hamilton, or 14 miles southwest of Madison...moving northeast at 30 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Madison and Thrall.