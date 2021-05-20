Boil water advisory ends for Virgil residents Featured

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Butler County in south central Kansas Northwestern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Butler and northwestern Greenwood Counties, including the following locations... Cassoday, Rosalia, El Dorado Airport, El Dorado Lake and El Dorado State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 87 and 96. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH