On April 30, the Mustangs played against Grapevine Faith in the TAPS District Championship game at the Star in Euless, Texas. The Mustangs came out dominate with eighth grader Marc Jensen pitching, he allowed two runs and three hits through seven innings. The Mustangs racked up on hits and would go on to win 8-2. This would be the cap of a perfect season for the baseball team. “This season was remarkable and it went by in a flash. I’m so blessed to be apart of this team.” Jensen said when asked about the season. The Mustangs will be losing their eighth graders to Coach Pirtle and the Upper School baseball team next year as they look to continue their legacy.